Gaz Alazraki To Direct Latinx ‘Father Of The Bride’ Pic For Warner Bros And Plan B

EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros’ new take on the classic story Father of the Bride is gaining momentum as Club de Cuervos director Gaz Alazraki has been set to helm the studio’s new reboot. This latest will revolve around a Latinx family, with Matt Lopez penning the script.

(L-R) Spencer Tracy, Taylor Holmes and Joan Bennet in 1950’s “Father of the Bride” Everett

The film will tell the story of a father coming to grips with his daughter’s upcoming wedding through the prism of multiple relationships within a big, sprawling Cuban-American family. It will be more of a rom-com than previous versions of film. While this will mark the third iteration of the story, sources say this will be more in the vein of the original Spencer Tracy pic and not the Steve Martin franchise from the 1990s.

Dede Garner and Jeremy Kleiner will produce for Plan B Entertainment.

Alazraki has quickly become a rising star in the directing ranks and one of the most prominent filmmakers coming out of Mexico. He wrote and directed Nosotros Los Nobles, which was distributed by Warners International, and created, wrote and directed Club de Cuervos, Netflix’s first international original series, which has become one of the biggest international series in the streamer’s history.

Alazraki is currently directing the pilot for Apple’s Acapulco. He is represented by WME, Grandview and Ziffren.