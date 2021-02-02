Gaude Paez Joins Riot Games As Head Of Global Communications & Corporate Affairs

After a five-year stint as Hulu’s SVP & Head of Corporate Communications, Gaude Paez recently left the Disney-controlled streamer to join game developer and publisher Riot Games. Paez will serve as SVP Global Communications and Corporate Affairs for the company behind popular PC game League of Legends. In her role, Paez will lead Riot’s Communications discipline, oversee the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (“Karma”) efforts and build and lead Riot’s global Government Affairs function, reporting to Riot Games President Dylan Jadeja. The move underlines Riot’s ongoing commitment to transforming itself into an entertainment brand.

“Throughout her career, Gaude has proven to be a highly strategic communications and public affairs executive who possesses a rare combination of storytelling prowess, crisis management experience, and the ability to tackle complex global business problems,” said Jadeja. “In addition to her craft expertise and passion, Gaude is an incredibly down to earth, approachable, and humble leader who is completely aligned with Riot’s player-focused values. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome her to our team.”

Related Story Former Netflix Exec Shauna Spenley Joins Riot Games As Global President Of Entertainment

Paez, a seasoned communication executive with nearly two decades of experience in the media & entertainment, technology, and advertising industries, most recently served as SVP & Head of Corporate Communications at Hulu, where she sat on the executive management team and led the communications practice during a period of growth that saw Hulu’s customer base increase from 11 million to more than 38 million paid subscribers. Paez and team architected the company’s multi-year communications strategy supporting Hulu’s entrance into the live TV streaming market, helping drive Hulu + Live TV to become the largest digital MVPD service in the U.S. today.

Prior to Hulu, Paez held leadership roles at Fox Broadcasting Company, Veoh Networks and Yahoo! Inc., and began her career in New York at global agency BSMG Worldwide (now Weber Shandwick).