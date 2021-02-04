‘Gangster Capitalism’: C13Originals Sets Jerry Falwell Jr. Story For Season 3 Of Podcast Series

EXCLUSIVE: The story of the rise and fall of Jerry Falwell Jr. is to be the subject of season three of popular documentary podcast series Gangster Capitalism.

The franchise, produced by Entercom-owned C13Originals, has previously covered the NRA and the college admissions scandal. It will launch later this spring.

It will cover the sex, politics and religion of former Liberty University President Falwell Jr., who resigned from the university after it emerged that he had allegedly regularly watched his wife have sex with another man – one that he had given investment money in a hotel scheme.

The investigative docuseries will feature more than 30 exclusive interviews from current and former students, staff, faculty, administration, and insiders, as well as authors, historians, journalists, and theologians, some going on the record for the first time to reveal “explosive” and “revealing” new stories and information.

The first season of the show, which looked at how the college admissions scandal exposed a slew of Hollywood celebrities and Fortune 500 CEOs, was optioned by Entertainment 360 for an anthology TV series.

C13Originals is the company behind podcasts including It Was Said, Relative Unknown, Root of Evil, Once Upon a Time… in the Valley and upcoming series One Click with Elle Fanning.