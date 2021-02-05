GameStop Feature Doc In The Works From Chris Temple, Zach Ingrasci & XTR

EXCLUSIVE: GameStop is the gift that keeps giving to the entertainment business, with a feature documentary the latest project in the works about the financial saga.

XTR, the company behind You Cannot Kill David Arquette and Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets, has teamed up with directors Chris Temple and Zach Ingrasci on a project.

Temple and Ingrasci, who run doc production company Optimist, are the filmmakers behind Five Years North and HBO’s The Undocumented Lawyer.

They already have started production and started interview with key players behind the scenes and are beginning to raise money via Kickstarter.

It follows a number of scripted projects in the works – Deadline revealed that Netflix is in talks to make a film that Mark Boal is in negotiations to write and Noah Centineo will be attached to play a major role, and MGM has acquired the rights to Ben Mezrich’s book proposal The Antisocial Network. Jamie Rogozinski, the founder of Reddit’s WallStreetBets, reportedly has sold his life story to RatPac Entertainment.

It marks the latest development in one of the craziest couple of weeks on Wall Street, where a group of amateur investors, gamers and internet trolls brought it to its knees over the computer game retailer’s stock.

Temple and Ingrasci said that the Untitled Gamestop Documentary would tell the tale of “hope, greed and manipulation.”

XTR founder Bryn Mooser will exec produce alongside XTR’s head of development, Justin Lacob, marking the companies second project after 2015 feature documentary, Salam Neighbor. Jenna Kelly produces.

“This story is still evolving daily,” Temple said. “And it’s so important to have a strong, nuanced documentary that can capture this landmark moment as it unfolds, through the perspective of the key people and forces that are shaping it.”

Added Lacob: “The Robinhood GameStop saga is shaping up to be one of the most exciting stories of the year with far reaching consequences about the future of the financial markets and America’s distaste for the standard institutional investors. Similar to Fyre Festival, America is infatuated with these events, and we’re excited to give audiences the full picture, especially as it continues to unfold.”