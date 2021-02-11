Gail Mancuso & Marisa Coughlan Team For Thruline Feature Adaptation Of ‘The Happy Ever After Playlist’

EXCLUSIVE: Thruline Entertainment has put into development Abby Jimenez’s bestselling novel The Happy Ever After Playlist to be adapted as a feature by writer Marisa Coughlan and two-time Primetime Emmy winner director Gail Mancuso.

The Happy Ever After Playlist is a romantic comedy with a strong music element, tonally along the lines of The Truth About Cats and Dogs, 500 Days of Summer and Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist. The plot follows Sloan, a young woman grieving the loss of her fiancé two years ago, Jason, a music star who has just made it big, and a trouble-making dog that brings the two perfect strangers together. The book became a summer publishing success story, appearing on numerous “Best Of” lists including Amazon, Oprah Mag, BuzzFeed, PopSugar, SheReads, and The Mary Sue. Jimenez’s first novel, The Friend Zone, was a USA Today bestseller and her next book, Life’s Too Short, is slated for publication in April 2021.

Coughlan, whose acting credits include Fox’s Super Troopers, ABC’s Boston Legal and Lifetime’s hit series, A Side Order of Life, has been a prolific writer in recent years. She’s developed projects for ABC, FBC, The CW, Lifetime, Sony and Warner Bros. Recent collaborators include Greg Berlanti, Josh Berman, Aaron Kaplan and director/producer Marcos Siega.

Thruline

Mancuso’s directing resume includes multiple episodes of 30 Rock, Scrubs, Fresh Off the Boat, The Conners, and numerous episodes of ABC’s long-running hit Modern Family – for which she has won two Emmy Awards, received four Emmy nominations, and three DGA nominations. Mancuso also directed Universal’s 2019 family title A Dog’s Journey.

Thruline Entertainment produces the Emmy Award- and Golden Globe Award-nominated Hulu series, The Great, which is currently in production on its second season. Through its now-consolidated Tagline moniker, Thruline produced 122 episodes of Psych, the long-running USA procedural dramedy, as well as the critically-acclaimed reunion Psych: The Movie and the recently released Psych 2: Lassie Come Home. At Netflix, Thruline produced the debut seasons of Historical Roasts and Bumping Mics. Feature credits include upcoming Universal Jennifer Lopez-Owen Wilson release, Marry Me, executive produced by Thruline partners Willie Mercer and JB Roberts; Malevolent, the Netflix horror film that starred Florence Pugh; the Hulu documentaries Batman & Bill and Obey Giant; and Emmy Award-nominated Believer, which premiered at Sundance and later sold to HBO.

Jimenez was represented on this deal by Red Sofa Literary. Thruline was represented by Ziffren Brittenham. Coughlan is represented by CAA and Thruline Entertainment. Mancuso is represented by ICM Partners.