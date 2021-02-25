G.I. Joe Live-Action TV Series Centered On Lady Jaye In The Works At Amazon From Erik Oleson, Paramount TV Studios, eOne & Skydance TV

EXCLUSIVE: Lady Jaye, the undercover operative in Hasbro’s G.I. Joe universe, is getting the small screen treatment.

Deadline understands that a live-action TV series about the character, who was portrayed by Adrianne Palicki in the 2013 feature film G.I. Joe: Retaliation, is in the works at Amazon.

Erik Oleson, the showrunner and executive producer of the upcoming second season of Amazon’s Carnival Row, will create and showrun the series and will exec produce alongside Lorenzo DiBonaventura.

It comes from Paramount Television Studios, eOne and Skydance Television.

The series will be a standalone story centered around Jaye, which will also connect to the larger G.I. Joe universe.

Jaye first appeared in the 1984 animated series and was later turned into an action figure and written into the comics.

Oleson’s past credits include head writer and exec producer on Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle as well showrunner and executive producer on the third season of Netflix’s Daredevil. He currently has an overall deal with Amazon Studios and is represented by WME, as well as Jamie Mandelbaum of Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.