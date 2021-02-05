FX Sets Premiere Dates For New And Returning Programs, Including Third Season Of ‘Mayans M.C.’

The next three months promise to be busy for FX, which has set the dates for its new and returning programs coming in March and April.

On tap are new seasons of Mayans M.C., Breeders, the documentary feature Hysterical, and Cake, featuring Peter Huang’s Nine Films About Technology, a series of darkly comedic live-action stories about human relationships in this modern age of smart phones, social media and connectivity.

The dates add to FX’s 2021 slate, which begins February 5 with the latest episode of The New York Times Presents, Framing Britney Spears. Also slated are the February 12 premiere of the docuseries Hip Hop Uncovered and the February 24 premiere of the fourth season of Snowfall. All titles will be available to stream the day after premiere on FX on Hulu.

Cake serves up season four on March 11 at 10 PM ET/PT on FXX with the first two episodes of its nine-episode season.

Mayans M.C. premieres Tuesday, March 16 at 10 PM ET/PT on FX with the first two episodes of its 10-episode third season.

Breeders returns on Monday, March 22 at 10 PM ET/PT on FX with its first two episodes of its 10-episode second season.

Hysterical premieres Friday, April 2 at 9 PM ET/PT on FX.

CAKE — “Going Vintage” — Pictured: Fiona Fu. CR: FX

Cake is an assortment of bite-sized shorts. Featuring a diverse array of narratives from new and established storytellers, the half-hour weekly showcase features live-action and animated comedy programs of varied length. Each of this season’s nine episodes will be anchored by Nine Films About Technology from Peter Huang, loosely connected and darkly comedic live action stories about human relationships in this modern age of smart phones, social media and connectivity.

The weekly showcase and individual programs will also stream on FX on Hulu. Cake is produced by FX Productions.

FX

Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), a newly patched member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ and his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother’s murder. That’s while their father, Felipe (Edward James Olmos), struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made.[/caption]

After US Assistant District Attorney Lincoln Potter (Ray McKinnon) threatens to deport Felipe, EZ and Angel chose to leverage incriminating information to protect him, rather than to free rebel leader Adelita (Carla Baratta) from federal custody, leaving her to give birth to Angel’s son while in handcuffs.

Meanwhile, Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino) is left reeling over the loss of his mother to apparent suicide, while others quietly suspect foul play. Additionally, the Mayans seek vengeance on their rivals, the Tijuana M.C. Vatos Malditos, after a surprise attack on their club. When the smoke clears, they discover the body of a Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club Redwood Original – there will be hell to pay.

Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger and Sulem Calderon also star in the gritty motorcycle drama.

Mayans M.C. was co-created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. The series is executive produced by James, Michael Dinner and Sutter. The 10-episode third season is produced by 20th Television and FX Productions. See above for the Season 3 teaser.

BREEDERS — Pictured: (l-r) George Wakeman as Luke, Alun Armstrong as Jim, Martin Freeman as Paul, Joanna Bacon as Jackie, Daisy Haggard as Ally, Jayda Eyles as Ava. CR: Miya Mizuno/FX FX

Time has moved on in Season 2 of Breeders, the comedy series starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard that explores the parental paradox that you’d happily die for your children, but quite often also want to kill them.

“Luke” (Alex Eastwood) is now 13-years-old, and “Ava” (Eve Prenelle) is 10, serving up brand new parenting challenges for “Paul” (Martin Freeman) and “Ally” (Daisy Haggard). Luke’s increasing anxiety and Ava’s growing independence add some new and uncharted complications into the existing chaotic mix of stretched resources, lack of time, and the fine art of winging it while looking like you know what you’re doing.

Paul’s parents, “Jackie” (Joanna Bacon) and “Jim” (Alun Armstrong) are older, too, as is Ally’s mother “Leah” (Stella Gonet), leading Paul and Ally to find that they now have to parent the generation above them as well as the generation below.

And at the center of all this is Paul and Ally’s relationship. Can they survive the new pressures as they just-about survived the old ones? Or is there a finite number of ropes you can find yourself at the end of?

The 10-episode season is produced by Avalon and FX Productions for FX Networks and Sky Original Productions. Academy Award-nominee and double Emmy Award-winner Simon Blackwell (Veep, Peep Show, The Personal History of David Copperfield, Back) is showrunner. Breeders is created by Blackwell, double Emmy Award and Directors Guild of America Award winner Chris Addison (Veep, The Thick of It, The Hustle) and Emmy and BAFTA-winning Martin Freeman (Fargo, Sherlock, Black Panther, Captain America: Civil War, The Hobbit), who also stars alongside Daisy Haggard (Back to Life, Episodes, Black Mirror).

Executive producers are Blackwell, Addison, Freeman, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, David Martin, Jon Thoday, Toby Welch (Catastrophe, The Tunnel, Skins) and Michael Wiggs. Ben Palmer (Man Up, The Inbetweeners Movie, Back) is co-executive producer and Dan Kay (The New Pope, The Salisbury Poisonings, Uncle) produces.

HYSTERICAL — Pictured (L-R): Rachel Feinstein, Nikki Glaser, and Jessica Kirson perform together at NY’s Comedy Cellar in Andrea Nevins’s latest film, Hysterical, about boundary-breaking women changing the face of stand-up comedy. CR: FX FX

Hysterical is a new FX documentary feature that gives audiences a backstage pass into the lives of some of stand-up comedy’s most boundary-breaking women, exploring their hard-fought journey. Hysterical is an official SXSW Online 2021 Festival selection and a Hot Docs International Documentary Festival selection.

Hysterical, a feature documentary from director Andrea Nevins (Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie), journeys backstage and on the road with veteran comedians, rising stars, and novices to discover how an intrepid group of boundary-breaking females are changing the game and exploring what it takes to become the voices of their generation and their gender.

The show features Kelly Bachman, Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster, Rachel Feinstein, Marina Franklin, Nikki Glaser, Judy Gold, Kathy Griffin, Jessica Kirson, Lisa Lampanelli, Wendy Liebman, Carmen Lynch, Bonnie McFarlane, Sherri Shepherd and Iliza Shlesinger.

Hysterical is produced by Campfire and Ross M. Dinerstein (FX’s The Most Dangerous Animal of All, Jiro Dreams of Sushi), Rebecca Evans (FX’s The Most Dangerous Animal of All) and Carolina Groppa (Sylvie’s Love), and executive produced by Nevins, Ross Girard (FX’s The Most Dangerous Animal of All), Jim Serpico (FX’s Rescue Me) and stand-up comic Kirson.