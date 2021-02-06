Click to Skip Ad
Funeral Held For Child Allegedly Murdered By Food Network’s ‘Worst Cooks In America’ Champion

Simpsonville Police Dept.

A funeral for the three-year-old child allegedly killed by the champion of Season 20 of the Food Network reality series Worst Cooks in America was held this week.

The biological parents of Victoria Rose Smith held what was described as an emotional funeral for the child. Food Network star Ariel Robinson, 29, and her husband, Jerry Austin Robinson, 34, were arrested on Jan. 19 in connection with the child’s Jan. 14 death. They adopted the girl in March 2020 along with two other children. The two face charges of homicide by child abuse .

Smith’s biological family and some previous foster parents buried her in a church graveyard in Travelers Rest, South Carolina, The State reported Friday.

Food Network

Ariel Robinson won Season 20 of Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America. She received $25,000 for the victory, which matches admittedly poor cooks who are guided in a culinary boot camp by celebrity chefs. The Food Network scrubbed the show from its archives after the charges were brought.

The Robinsons are scheduled for bond hearings on Feb. 12. Both have previously been denied bail.

Ariel Robinson’s attorney, William Bouton, has filed a motion saying she should be allowed to be free on bond because she is not a danger or a flight risk, is from the Greenville, South Carolina area, and has worked as a teacher. Her teaching certificate was suspended by the state Board of Education shortly after her arrest.

Bouton and Jerry Austin Robinson’s attorney, Lucas Marchant, have also requested all information the prosecution has about the case.

The biological family has reported it plans to attend the Robinsons’ hearing to oppose bond. They also plan to hold a candlelight vigil for Victoria when the weather improves.

