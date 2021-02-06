Funeral Held For Child Allegedly Murdered By Food Network’s ‘Worst Cooks In America’ Champion

The Robinsons are scheduled for bond hearings on Feb. 12. Both have previously been denied bail.

Ariel Robinson’s attorney, William Bouton, has filed a motion saying she should be allowed to be free on bond because she is not a danger or a flight risk, is from the Greenville, South Carolina area, and has worked as a teacher. Her teaching certificate was suspended by the state Board of Education shortly after her arrest.

Bouton and Jerry Austin Robinson’s attorney, Lucas Marchant, have also requested all information the prosecution has about the case.

The biological family has reported it plans to attend the Robinsons’ hearing to oppose bond. They also plan to hold a candlelight vigil for Victoria when the weather improves.