Front Row & BeIN Media Re-Up & Expand Home Ent Pact

Established Middle East players Front Row Filmed Entertainment and BeIN Media Group have renewed their multi-year home entertainment agreement, which sees Front Row’s English language feature films head exclusively to BeIN’s movie channels in the Middle East and North Africa.

This time, the companies have added an SVOD window to the existing first pay TV deal.

Front Row acquires more than 100 feature films a year. Upcoming titles include Sean Penn’s Flag Day; Oscar contender The Father; Sia’s directorial debut Music; The Marksman; and Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter.

“We are excited about extending our partnership with Front Row Filmed Entertainment as we continue to cater to an audience looking for thought provoking and critically acclaimed movies,” said Mohammad Al-Subaie, Acting CEO of BeIN MENA. “The partnership renewal is a testament to our commitment to offer a complete spectrum of entertainment programs through valuable entities such as Front Row Filmed Entertainment, who continue to innovate in an ever-changing entertainment landscape.”

“We are pleased that our feature films will have a home on BeIN’s channels in the MENA and look forward to continuing our close relationship with the BeIN team in servicing and expanding their already vast and loyal audience while continuing our search for untapped audiences across the region through innovative acquisitions,” added Gianluca Chakra, CEO of Front Row Filmed Entertainment.