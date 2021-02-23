‘Frogger’ Arcade Game Leaps Into Television With Competition Series Ordered At Peacock

Frogger is heading to Peacock.

The classic video arcade game is being turned into a physical competition series for the streamer.

The NBCU platform has ordered 13 episodes of the format from Holey Moley producer Eureka Productions. It marks the biggest non-scripted bet to date for the platform.

The game, which was launched in 1981, saw players try to direct frogs home one by one, crossing a busy road and navigating a river full of hazards. It was developed by Konami and published by Sega and became one of the video game hits of the 1980s.

The franchise now spans more than 30 titles across various platforms and is being turned into a life-size course for human contestants.

The series will feature 12 obstacle courses, or crossings, seeing contestants dodging traffic, leaping over snapping gators and hopping over hungry hippos to conquer the course and win a cash prize.

NBCUniversal has some history with Frogger, which was the subject of a popular Seinfeld episode in 1998.

The series was ordered by Jenny Groom, EVP Unscripted Content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

Frogger is produced by Eureka Productions in partnership with Konami Cross Media NY. Chris Culvenor and Paul Franklin will executive produce for Eureka Productions and based on a format created by Culvenor.