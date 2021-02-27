Friday Ratings: ‘Shark Tank’ Takes Home The Demo Wars Bacon Once Again

The Shark Tank tag team of Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and Daymond John again proved to be the gods of Friday demo ratings, pulling in an 0.7 to lead the parade.

The Sharks heard pitches on bed-making, a plant-based food, germ-free dog walking, and an app that teaches children to code.

Close behind was ABC’s 20/20, which examined the bizarre doomsday murder case involving husband and wife Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell. That scored an 0.6 on the evening.

Elsewhere around the dial, NBC had a new The Blacklist, which held steady from last week at 0.3, as Raymond Reddington got a surprise confession from Harold Cooper. Trailing was Dateline, which had an 0.3 with its examination of sex cult NXIVM.

The CBS crime drama lineup took a breather on the night, presenting reruns of MacGyver, Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods.

Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown came in with an 0.5, highlighted by Bianca Belair choosing her WrestleMania opponent after winning the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble.

At The CW, Whose Line is it Anyway? had back-to-back 0.1s for its two half-hour segments, that demo score matched by Penn & Teller: Fool Us to close out the night.