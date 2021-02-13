Friday Ratings: ‘Shark Tank’ Is The Night’s Demo Winner Once Again

The juggernaut that is ABC’s Shark Tank continues to dominate the Friday night ratings. This week was no exception, as the business entrepreneur competition pulled in an 0.7 to win the night.

That strong showing by Shark Tank was a perfect lead-in for ABC’s 20/20, which featured a TV producer who was duped by her fiancee’s phony claims.

CBS’s crime drama lineup proved to be a strong contender, as new showings of MacGyver (0.5), Magnum P.I. (0.5) and Blue Bloods (0.5 and the night’s largest audience at 6.38 million) had a solid showing.

At NBC, The Blacklist dipped a bit, coming in at 0.3, as Elizabeth continued to plague Raymond Reddington’s plans. That hurt NBC’s Dateline, which also came in at an 0.3.

Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown scored an 0.5 in its two-hour slot.

At The CW, a special on The Go-Big Show drew an 0.1, with Penn & Teller: Fool Us also clocking in with an 0.1.