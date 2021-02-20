Friday Ratings: ‘Shark Tank’ For The Win In Evening’s Demo Wars

Another week, another Friday night ratings demo win for ABC’s Shark Tank. The business entrepreneur reality series took home the crown yet again, scoring an 0.6, down a tenth from last week but still enough to take top honors.

Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and guest Shark Kendra Scott heard funding pitches for comfortable high heels, food storage, women’s bathing suit issues, and a special sauce company.

The show held an audience for newsmag 20/20, which offered an exclusive interview with just-released murderer Margaret Rudin, who killed her millionaire husband. The show clocked in at an 0.5 to win its perpetual war with NBC’s Dateline.

Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown offered a preview for the annual Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event on Sunday. Friday’s show featured the six participants in Sunday’s Elimination Chamber match on the SmackDown side. It was enough for an 0.5 on the evening score sheet.

CBS’s crime drama lineup saw MacGyver and Magnum P.I. weigh in with 0.5 tallies, holding steady from last week. The night was capped by a Blue Bloods rerun.

At The CW, a strong showing by Whose Line Is It Anyway? saw the show climb off the mat for an 0.2. Host Aisha Tyler was cracked up by Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, as well as guest comic Greg Proops. Penn & Teller: Fool Us held steady at an 0.1 to finish the night.

At NBC, James Spader crime drama The Blacklist slipped a bit, coming in at an 0.3, while Dateline rose a bit from that to bring home an 0.4 for its portrait of widow-maker Thomas Randolph.