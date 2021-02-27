You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

TV Tribute to ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Billy Brown Set On Discovery This Sunday – Watch The Trailer

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

George Clooney & Julia Roberts Reteam For 'Ticket To Paradise'; Ol Parker Directs For Universal, Working Title
Read the full story

Fred Segal Dies: Iconic Retailer Who Defined L.A. Fashion Was 87

FredSegal.com

Fred Segal, who was a fashion icon in Los Angeles for more than 60 years, has died because of complications from a stroke, his representatives confirmed Friday. He was 87.

“In 1961, Fred Segal created a retail scene that defined Los Angeles fashion and sparked a revolutionary shift in style that has transcended the last six decades. Fred Segal pioneered the shop-in-shop concept and experiential retail, resulting in a brand built on heritage, inclusivity and love that changed the face of retail forever,” read a statement.

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad