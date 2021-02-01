‘Frasier’ Sequel Series With Kelsey Grammer & David Hyde Pierce Eyed By Paramount+

Frasier‘s long-in-the-works return to TV is getting closer to reality.

Paramount+ is eying a 10-episode order for a followup to the Emmy-winning NBC series produced by Frasier studio CBS TV Studios, sources said.

Frasier star and executive producer Kelsey Grammer, who has been leading the efforts to revive the iconic series over the past two and a half years, is in talks with CBS Studios to reprise his role and executive produce the sequel, I have learned. David Hyde Pierce, who played Frasier Crane’s (Grammer) brother Niles in the original series, also has been approached about returning, I hear.

Both Grammer and Pierce headline new series, ABC’s Kelsey Grammer/Alec Baldwin comedy and HBO’s Julia, respectively, so I hear the new Frasier installment would not get underway until 2022, if all deals with actors and producers close successfully.

Grammer met with a number of writers for the Frasier followup. The series, now in consideration at Paramount+, hailing from Joe Cristalli and Chris Harris, sources said.

Frasier, created by the late David Angell, Peter Casey, and David Lee, is one of the most celebrated comedy series of the 1990s and 2000s. The show, produced by Grammer’s Grammnet Prods. and CBS TV Studios’ predecessor Paramount Network Television, ran on NBC for 11 seasons, from 1993 to 2004, and starred Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, Peri Gilpin, and the late John Mahoney. Frasier set a record for the most Emmy Awards won by a scripted series at the time, 37, including five consecutive Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Paramount+’s interest in the Frasier revival was first reported by TV Line.