Frank Shankwitz Dies: Make-A-Wish Foundation Visionary Was 77

Frank Shankwitz, an Arizona Highway Patrol officer who helped make terminally ill children’s last wishes come true through his charity foundation, died Jan. 24 at his home in Prescott, Ariz. He was 77. His wife, Kitty Shankwitz, said the cause was esophageal cancer.

The Make-a-Wish Foundation has had great support from Hollywood, from Disney setting up trips to Disneyland to movie stars doing meet and greets with kids. It all started with Shankwitz’s vision after a particular encounter.

Shankwitz was on patrol in April 1980 when he was alerted about a young boy who wanted to be a motorcycle officer when he grew up. The child had end-stage leukemia. Shankwitz’s visit made the child’s dying wish come true.