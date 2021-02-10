‘Framing Britney Spears’ Contributors To Launch #FreeBritney Podcast With Stitcher Doc Unit

EXCLUSIVE: The #FreeBritney movement is growing increasingly larger following the launch of FX’s Framing Britney Spears documentary.

The film, part of the network’s New York Times Presents strand, aired last week and was a viral sensation, explaining the situation around the I’m A Slave 4 U pop star and the controversial conservatorship that she is currently in a legal battle over.

Now, two of the contributors in that doc, Babs Gray and Tess Barker are launching a new podcast docuseries that will be a deeper dive into Spears’ career, legal struggle, and the birth of the movement to release her.

The untitled show will feature exclusive sources, including an interview with the paralegal who left the anonymous tip mentioned in the NYT doc.

Gray and Barker are sought experts on Spears and her legal battle; prior to the FX film, they were two of the instigators of the #FreeBritney movement with their podcast Britney’s Gram, a comedy-meets-true crime podcast that dived into the singer’s mysterious social media postings to see if there were any clues to what was going on.

The new show is being produced for Stitcher’s Witness Docs unit, which is behind the Heaven’s Gate podcast that was recently adapted into a docuseries for HBO Max. It will launch later this year.

Gray has appeared on Comedy Central’s Corporate and has written for shows including TruTV’s Billy on the Street, while Barker has also written for Billy on the Street as well as Funny or Die’s Throwing Shade and appeared on History Channel’s How the States Got Their Shapes.