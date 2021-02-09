Fox News Media Re-Ups CEO Suzanne Scott

Despite a ratings slip for Fox News in recent weeks and the specter of a pending lawsuit over 2020 election fraud claims by its hosts, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott has been signed to a multi-year extension.

Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced the re-upping during the company’s fiscal second-quarter earnings call with Wall Street analysts.

Scott, a 25-year Fox News veteran, was named the division’s first female CEO in 2018. She will continue to report to Murdoch.

In a press release, Murdoch said Scott’s “stellar leadership and business acumen is evident across Fox News Media. Her investments in the people and purpose of Fox News have enabled us to shatter ratings records, build a leading multi-platform news brand and create a more collaborative and inclusive internal culture. Suzanne’s track record of success, innovative sprit and dedication to excellence make her the ideal person to continue to lead and grow Fox News.”

Scott expressed gratitude to Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch “for the opportunity to continue leading Fox News Media and positioning all of our platforms for future success.”

Scott took over after a period of internal turbulence at the news operation, which has long been dominant in the ratings but also saw numerous episodes of sexual harassment during the tenure of the late Roger Ailes, who created Fox News.

While the HR eruptions have quieted, Fox News has found itself in a more political kind of tangle. It showed signs of breaking with former President Donald Trump even as it faces a $2.7 billion lawsuit from election software maker Smartmatic over its backing of unfounded fraud charges against the firm. (Fox has sought a dismissal of the suit, which it calls “meritless.”) Conservative upstart rivals One America News and NewsMax, while far from the scale of Fox News, have siphoned away some viewers upset about Fox’s willingness to affirm the election of President Joe Biden.

Lou Dobbs, a consistent ratings draw on Fox Business and a close ally of Trump, had his show abruptly canceled last week.

While Fox News remains the core of Fox News Media, Scott also oversees streaming service Fox Nation and Fox Business Network and an international extension that launched in 2020. Other new ventures include Fox News Books and Fox Weather.

In 2020, Fox News was the most-watched basic cable network for the fifth consecutive year. It has slipped more recently to an unaccustomed place: third, behind CNN and MSNBC.

Before ascending to CEO, Scott was president of programming for both FNC and FBN. Among her key decisions in that role were installing Tucker Carlson in the slot formerly occupied by Bill O’Reilly and launching The Ingraham Angle.