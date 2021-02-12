Fox News Personalities Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs And Jeanine Pirro File For Dismissal Of Smartmatic Lawsuit

“Smartmatic’s 285-page, $2.7 billion complaint is not just meritless; it is a legal shakedown designed to chill speech and punish reporting on issues that cut to the heart of our democracy,” Bartiromo’s attorneys wrote in her response to the election systems company’s lawsuit.

Bartiromo, Dobbs and Pirro were named as defendants in Smartmatic’s lawsuit filed last week. On Monday evening, defendants Fox Corp. and Fox News also filed a motion to dismiss the case. Two other defendants are named in the lawsuit, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, who have been guests on Fox News shows.

Smartmatic claims in a 285-page lawsuit that its reputation “irreparably harmed” when some of its news personalities and guests targeted the company as responsible for rigging election results.

In their lawsuit, Smartmatic accuses the defendants, disappointed that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the election, of inventing the story of the company’s involvement in election fraud. Smartmatic identified 13 Fox News segments from November and December, in which on-air personalities and guests implied or stated the company “had stolen the 2020 U.S. election,” according to their complaint.

The responses from the Fox News figures also call for dismissal of the lawsuit under New York’s anti-SLAPP law, which is designed to prevent the stifling of speech via litigation threats.

Fox News and its personalities are represented by the same firm representing the network, Kirkland & Ellis, including Paul Clement, who was solicitor general under George W. Bush.

Bartiromo interviewed Trump on Nov. 29, in what was his first interview since the election. In their lawsuit, Smartmatic contends that she “joined Mr. Giuliani and Ms. Powell in claiming that Smartmatic had stolen the 2020 U.S. election from President Trump. Ms. Bartiromo joining the conspiracy would help her obtain more exclusive interviews with President Trump (in and out of office) as well as individuals and companies who supported President Trump. Indeed, Ms. Bartiromo’s decision to join the conspiracy paid off.” Smartmatic noted that Bartiromo was among the news personalities tapped to rotate as one of the opinion hosts on the show Fox News Primetime. In Bartiromo’s case, her attorneys argue that Smartmatic’s lawsuit “acknowledges that Bartiromo pressed the President’s lawyers for evidence, repeatedly reminded viewers that the President’s lawyers needed to back up their claims with proof, and interviewed guests who were skeptical or dismissive of the claims the President and his legal team were pressing.”

Bartiromo’s attorneys contend that Smartmatic fails to allege that she engaged in actual malice. They write that the “theory of actual malice is a non-starter under settled First Amendment precedent, which squarely holds that even in the context of news reporting, the ‘failure to investigate before publishing, even when a reasonably prudent person would have done so, is not sufficient to establish reckless disregard.'”

Dobbs’ show, Lou Dobbs Tonight, was dropped from the Fox Business lineup last week, one day after Smartmatic filed its lawsuit.

In his brief, attorneys say that Dobbs “informed viewers that Smartmatic had denied some of the allegations against it and often asked his guests if they could substantiate their claims.”

In its lawsuit, Smartmatic claims that Dobbs, a staunch defender of Trump’s, made his own false statements about the company. They contend that he “took the initiative and contributed additional falsehoods to the narrative by telling people that Smartmatic and Dominion [another voting systems company] sent votes out of the country so the voting is not auditable. He had no evidence of this assertion, and Secretaries of State had stated the opposite, but that was another aspect of the false narrative that Defendants ultimately wanted to spread.”

In Dobbs’s brief, attorneys defend his commentary as opinion protected by the First Amendment. They pointed to several statements Dobbs’ made on his show, including when he railed against federal officials for not doing more to pursue claims of election fraud.

“What are we dealing with here and how can we get to this if we have an Attorney General who has apparently lost both his nerve and his commitment to his oath of office and to the country,” Dobbs said, referring to William Barr. “That is the kind of spirited opinion commentary on the nation’s top law enforcement officials that could only occur in a nation committed to First Amendment principles,” the attorneys wrote in Dobbs’ brief. In Pirro’s case, attorneys contend note that Smartmatic is challenging two segments on her show, one during an interview with Powell and the other a “monologue” in which she described the November press conference that Giuliani and Powell held. “A reasonable viewer of either program would have understood that the information Pirro was imparting was the fact that the President, Giuliani, and Powell were making certain allegations—not that those allegations were necessarily true,” the brief stated. The Bartiromo, Dobbs and Pirro briefs also note that Fox News ran a segment on their shows featuring Eddie Perez, an election security expert, in which he fact-checked and refuted claims made on the network. The segment was run after Smartmatic fired off a legal threat to the network, asking for a retraction.

In the motions to dismiss, the attorneys also claim that Smartmatic filed the lawsuit to make up for financial losses.