Fox News Promotes Mike Emanuel To Chief Washington Correspondent; Jacqui Heinrich Shifts To Congressional Correspondent

Mike Emanuel has been named chief Washington correspondent for Fox News, after having served as the channel’s chief congressional and senior political correspondent.

The network also named Jacqui Heinrich to congressional correspondent, where she will work with congressional correspondent Chad Pergram. Heinrich, who started in the new beat on March 1, has been national correspondent.

The network described Emanuel’s new title as an expanded role in which he will continue to report on “all news emanating from the nation’s capital.”

Emanuel covered both impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump, the storming of the Capitol on January 6 and the presidential election. He also has reported on international stories including the 2012 terrorist attacks in Benghazi, and traveled to Iraq in 2005 to provide coverage of the first parliamentary elections following the overthrow of Saddam. He Hussein. and the 2006 execution of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein. He joined the network in 1997 as a Los Angeles based correspondent. He also has interviewed former Vice President Dick Cheney and then-President George W. Bush.

Heinrich served as a New York based reporter at the network since September, 2018, and later took on the role of national correspondent. She reported from the campaign trail during last year’s elections, and co-hosts the Fox News Audio podcast Fox News Rundown.