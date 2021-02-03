Fox News Signs Federalist Publisher Ben Domenech As A Contributor

Fox News Media has signed Ben Domenech, the publisher and co-founder of The Federalist, as a contributor.

Domenech will provide commentary across all of the network’s platforms and host a weekly podcast for Fox News Audio.

Domenech, who has been a frequent guest on Fox News, co-founded the conservative online magazine The Federalist in 2013. He also hosts The Federalist Radio Hour podcast and writes the daily political insider newsletter The Transom. He is married to Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, who recently gave birth to their daughter Liberty.

He also has been a fellow at The Manhattan Institute and senior fellow at The Heartland Institute, and was a founding board member of the conservative website RedState. He also worked as a speechwriter for then-Secretary of Health and Human Services Tommy Thompson and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas).

Domenech is the latest contributor to sign with the network. Leo Terrell, a civil rights attorney, recently signed on as a contributor to Fox News Channel and Fox Business. Terrell hosts a Cumulus Media podcast, Leo Terrell: America’s Fair Minded Civil Rights Attorney and is the author of Your Rights in the Workplace – What Your Boss Won’t Tell You.