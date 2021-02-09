Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Half Of Los Angeles Covid-19 Samples Analyzed Show Mutant “West Coast Variant,” As Region Runs Out Of First-Dose Vaccine Appointments

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Super Bowl Viewership Falls To 96.4M; Lowest Since 2007 For NFL
Read the full story

Fox Corp. Beats Wall Street’s Q2 Estimates Despite College Football, Cable Drag

Fox
Fox

Fox Corp. beat Wall Street expectations in its second fiscal quarter, with revenue of nearly $4.1 billion improving 8% from the year-earlier period.

On an adjusted basis, earnings per share rose to 16 cents from 10 cents a year ago.

The consensus forecast from analysts called for revenue of $4 billion and a loss of 3 cents a share.

Advertising revenue rose 14% in the quarter, helped by a record haul of political advertising by Fox stations. The effects of Covid-19 on the college football season hurt results in the quarter, though, with “other” revenues dipping 14% due to games canceled by virus outbreaks.

The company’s cable networks saw a 31% rise in ad revenue as political spending reached its peak, but affiliate and other revenue declined, leading to a slim 1% increase in overall revenue in the segment. Fox News has slipped from its No. 1 ratings perch since the November 3 presidential election. The network has also been sued by voting software firm Smartmatic for $2.7 billion over on-air claims about the company by Fox hosts and guests.

Despite headwinds from the lawsuit, which the company filed a motion to dismiss late Monday, the company’s stock climbed 5% in pre-market trading, past $34 a share. It closed Monday at its highest point in nearly a year.

Fox’s Television division, the largest in the company and the one where the stations and broadcast network are housed, posted a 13% increase in revenue. On top of ad gains, affiliate sales rose 23%, with Fox crediting higher fees from third-party Fox affiliates and higher subscriber rates for the company’s owned and operated TV stations.

An EBITDA loss in the Television unit of $185 million stemmed from higher programming rights amortization at Fox Sports, led by contractual rights increases for the NFL. The consolidation of ad-supported streaming service Tubi, which Fox acquired last year, also made a dent.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad