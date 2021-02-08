Four Seasons Total Landscaping Feature Doc In The Works

Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the innocuous small business in Pennsylvania that shot to prominence when it became the unlikely stage for a press conference fronted by Rudy Giuliani four days after the U.S. presidential election, will be the subject of a feature doc giving a first-hand account of the rollercoaster series of events.

The project – Four Seasons Total Documentary – comes from Christopher Stoudt (Camp ALEC) who is teaming with producers Glen Zipper (Undefeated) and Sean Stuart (What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali). Chris Paonessa and Kevin Lincoln are also producers.

The doc promises to give a first-hand account of the bizarre sequence of events that saw the company become the stage for a key moment in the explosive aftermath of the election, which saw Donald Trump’s team make unfounded accusations of electoral fraud. There was speculation that the Trump campaign had accidentally booked the venue, mistaking it for the nearby Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia, where the city’s votes were being counted.

Related Story Dominion Voting Systems Sues Rudy Giuliani For More Than $1.3 Billion

Four Seasons Total Landscaping’s owner Marie Siravo and Director of Sales Sean Middleton have been interviewed for the movie.

“It’s an honor and privilege to be able to help tell a story that the world has been waiting months to hear. After such a hard year, everyone needed a moment to laugh. Little did we know it would come from a press conference that took place across the street from a crematorium (down the road from a sex shop). This film is a chance to wipe the slate clean, not just for Four Seasons Total Landscaping, but for the entire country,” said Director Christopher Stoudt.

“We are so excited to be working with Christopher on Four Seasons Total Documentary. His extraordinary access and unique vision for this film are really going to surprise audiences and defy expectations. We can’t wait to share it with the world,” added producers Glen Zipper and Sean Stuart.