Florence Pugh & Morgan Freeman To Star In Zach Braff-Directed ‘A Good Person’, Rocket Science & CAA Launch Sales — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-winner Morgan Freeman and Oscar-nominee Florence Pugh are set to star in A Good Person, written and to be directed by Golden Globe-nominee Zach Braff.

The film will follow Allison (Pugh), whose life falls apart following her involvement in a fatal accident. In the following years, it is the unlikely relationship she forms with her would-be father-in-law (Freeman) that helps her live a life worth living.

CAA Media Finance is arranging financing and will represent domestic rights. Rocket Science is handling international sales and will introduce the project to buyers at the upcoming virtual Berlin market.

The film reunites Braff with screen icon Freeman, who starred in the actor-filmmaker’s last directorial outing, Going In Style. The Warner Bros movie remake took $85M at the global box office in 2017. Braff most recently directed on Apple hit Ted Lasso. Se7en and Million Dollar Baby star Freeman is in post on action-comedy The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.

In-demand actress Pugh is coming off Little Women and Midsommar and has a string of buzz projects coming up including Disney+’s Hawkeye series, Marvel’s Black Widow and Olivia Wilde’s New Line thriller Don’t Worry Darling.

