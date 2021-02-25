Sky Drops First Look At Kenneth Branagh As British PM Boris Johnson In ‘This Sceptred Isle’

Sky has released a first-look image of Kenneth Branagh as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in its upcoming Michael Winterbottom series This Sceptred Isle.

Filming has commenced on the five-part series, which will premiere in fall 2022. The project first emerged last year as part of a deal between The Trip director Winterbottom and Fremantle’s Passenger, run by True Detective producer Richard Brown.

Produced by Fremantle, Passenger, and Winterbottom’s Revolution Films, the series will chart the events surrounding the U.K. Prime Minister, the government, and the country in the face of the first wave of the global coronavirus pandemic.

It will trace the impact on Britain, and the response of scientists, nurses, and doctors as they worked to contain and overcome the virus. It is based on the first-hand testimony of people including those from Number 10 Downing Street, the Department of Health, The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), and from hospitals and care homes across the country.

Winterbottom has co-written the series with Kieron Quirke, and will direct all five episodes. He will also executive produce alongside Brown. Melissa Parmenter (Revolution Films) will produce alongside Josh Hyams and Anthony Wilcox. Tim Shipman, political editor of The Sunday Times, is acting as a consultant.