Garcetti Says First Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine In Los Angeles Critically Low Again This Week

The good news in Los Angeles this week is that the city’s largest Covid-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium will reopen. The bad news is, for the second week in a row, the city has next to no first doses of vaccine to administer.

Last week we only received 16,000 new doses. “That’s about the number of new doses we give out every single day,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti. “That is down 90,000 from the week before. That is unacceptable.”

This week, Garcetti said in a statement that the city had only received 58,000 doses of vaccine. That’s much better than the 16,000 new doses last week, but about 35% below the 90,000 doses delivered the week before that.

As a result said Garcetti, “the City will prioritize individuals whose second doses are due in the days ahead.”

That’s bad news for the increasingly large group of people who are eligible for vaccination.

“Given the low level of overall supplies, approximately 4,600 first doses will be available throughout the week at the City’s newest site at Pierce College and mobile vaccination clinics serving our most vulnerable communities.”

The city was averaging about 13,051 doses administered per day before the recent shortages.

L.A. County, which administers its own wider network of vaccination sites said on Friday that, for the second week in a row, it would not offer any first vaccinations.

“Our City has the tools, the infrastructure, and the determination to vaccinate Angelenos swiftly and safely — we simply need more doses,” said Mayor Garcetti. “Our density and demographics have made our region an epicenter of this crisis in recent months, and with a reliable, consistent supply of vaccines, we can get more shots into people’s arms, bring down rates of infection, hospitalization, and death, and defeat this pandemic once and for all.”

The City of Los Angeles is expected to receive just 54,000 doses of Moderna and 4,000 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines this week. In accordance with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and the County Department of Public Health, the City will prioritize individuals whose second doses are due in the days ahead. If the City receives additional supply this week, more first dose appointments will become available online at Coronavirus.LACity.org/VaxAppointment.

This week’s second dose appointments were automatically scheduled for Angelenos who received their first dose from January 18-23 at Hansen Dam, San Fernando Park, Crenshaw Christian Center, Lincoln Park, and Dodger Stadium. Patients who qualify should have received a text message and/or an email with their second appointment details.

Given the low level of overall supplies, approximately 4,600 first doses will be available throughout the week at the City’s newest site at Pierce College and mobile vaccination clinics serving our most vulnerable communities. Most City vaccination sites are scheduled to be open this week from Tuesday through Saturday; Hansen Dam will reopen on Wednesday. Mobile clinics are scheduled to operate from Tuesday through Friday in Council Districts 8, 9, and 14.

Angelenos can visit Coronavirus.LACity.org/Vaccine to check for first dose appointment availability, sign up for notifications, and find more information about second dose appointments.