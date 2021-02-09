FilmNation Acquires WW Rights To Sean Baker-Directed ‘Red Rocket;’ Will Begin Selling New Film From ‘Florida Project’ Helmer

EXCLUSIVE: FilmNation Entertainment has landed worldwide rights to Red Rocket, the first film that Sean Baker has directed since his Oscar-nominated film The Florida Project. FilmNation will sell the film globally.

Red Rocket was one of the first projects to safely and successfully shoot during the COVID-19 pandemic, using rigorous safety protocols.

Baker wrote the script with frequent collaborator Chris Bergoch, and the film stars Simon Rex, Bree Elrod and Suzanna Son. Red Rocket is a darkly comedic film about Mikey Saber, a 39-year old “suitcase pimp.” That is the kind of pimp who lives off of women in the adult film industry. Finding himself down and out in Los Angeles, Mikey decides to crawl back to his hometown of Texas City, Texas, where his estranged wife and mother-in-law are living. Just as this dysfunctional family seems to be making things work, Mikey meets a young woman named Strawberry working the cash register at a local doughnut shop. He falls right back into his old habits.

The film is produced by Baker, Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, Alex Saks, and Shih-Ching Tsou. Jackie Shenoo will serve as Executive Producer and the Director of Photography is Drew Daniels.

FilmNation Entertainment’s Glen Basner and Ben Browning confirmed the deal: “If ever there were a time for Sean Baker’s deeply human and darkly comic filmmaking, it is now. In Red Rocket he has unearthed another gem.”