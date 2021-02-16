Film & TV Consultancy Grey Seal Media Hires Former Netflix & Kinsella Legal Execs As It Eyes Expansion

EXCLUSIVE: Grey Seal Media, the London-based film and TV consultancy that bridges the gap between the global screen biz and the wider corporate and financial world, has made two key hires.

Film and TV business affairs specialist Lisa Selway, formerly of Netflix, will provide strategic advice to management and ensure that high-value deals are given the scrutiny they require, while managing the day-to-day agreements for productions. Selway has also worked at Endemol Shine, All3Media and The Agency.

Media talent and recruitment specialist Sinead Flanagan, who joins from Kinsella Legal, will be focused on offering clients a full spectrum of recruitment services and HR advice including on team structures, salary levels and improving diversity and representation. Flanagan was previously at Disney and the Guardian.

Grey Seal was set up in May 2020 by Clare Hardwick, formerly of Carnival Films, Film Finances, Caryn Mandabach Productions, and Latham & Watkins. The company’s clients include Anonymous Content, Magic Strand, and Shoebox Films.

Clare Hardwick, founder of Grey Seal Media, said, “When I launched Grey Seal, it was my clear objective to work with brilliant people – both in terms of colleagues and clients. I am thrilled to be joined by Lisa and Sinead, they are both leaders in their fields and we share a common vision and moral code. To be able to collectively provide clients with a full‐service consultancy to manage their business development needs is not only exciting ‐ but evidently much needed.”

Lisa Selway added, “We are all connected by our enthusiasm for great entertainment and I have always enjoyed working as part of the deal-making team that facilitates it. To take the next step into this ever-changing landscape essentially being my own boss, but working alongside Clare and Sinead, is a unique opportunity to offer bespoke solutions and a first-­class service to clients. The potential is huge, and I am really excited about what the next 12 months could bring.”

Sinead Flanagan said, “After seeing a gap in the market for many years, I am proud to be part of the first venture integrating recruitment and business affairs. I am looking forward to finding your next hires and next jobs, but now we can do more. We offer training, emergency cover, HR advice and a range of other services that can help keep your teams happy and your businesses thriving. Remote working has made human resources more complex and it is hugely satisfying to be able to work with the team at Grey Seal to simplify intricate situations and garner positive results for our clients.”