Film PR Firms Strike Media & October Coast Plan To Acquire Content — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: In a bid to gain ground on rivals, UK film PR and marketing firm Strike Media is partnering with U.S. PR firm October Coast to offer combined services for clients across the UK & Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and North America.

In addition, the two firms are looking to jointly pick up select film distribution rights in UK/Ire, Aus/NZ and North America. Both companies will attend the virtual EFM in March to seek projects.

The first project out of the combined PR partnership will be sci-fi horror feature Come True for Lightbulb Film Distribution. A tentative theatrical date of March 12 is set for the UK and Ireland, with TVOD from March 15. Australia and New Zealand’s TVOD release date is March 17.

Strike Media’s Wez Merchant said: “This is a huge move for us, and I am delighted to be working with Clint and his October Coast team. We’ve really risen to the challenge of the past year; making headway with new clients, support existing ones and showing leadership. We now look ahead with real ambition. I am very much looking forward to investigating potential rights for distribution at EFM across our shared territories. Having worked on film releases for the past 20 years, it’s a logical step for us, and one I am very excited about exploring.”

“We’re excited to partner with Strike Media on what we’re sure will be as successful a collaboration for the companies as it will for the filmmakers and distributors behind the titles we’ll be now promoting on an international scale”, added Clint Morris, CEO of October Coast.

Jeff Michael of October Coast commented: “When we moved into Canada and other territories, it became clear a presence in the UK would also be beneficial for the product we promote. What Strike Media proposed; a partnership, promoting these releases with our respective teams on both sides of the pond, is ideal. We look forward to helping these films find their audience on a global scale.”

Recent campaigns for Strike Media include A Christmas Carol and Me You Madness. Recent campaigns for California-based October Coast include The Velocipastor, Room for Rent and Larry Cohen doc King Cohen.