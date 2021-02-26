‘FBI: Most Wanted’: Miguel Gomez Joins Season 2 As New Series Regular

EXCLUSIVE: The Strain and SMILF alum Miguel Gomez is joining the Season 2 cast of CBS’ drama series FBI: Most Wanted as a new series regular.

Gomez plays Special Agent Ivan Ortiz, a former LAPD Gang Unit officer born and raised in Los Angeles. After a stint with the FBI’s counter-terror unit in Washington, DC, he joins the team to be with the “best of the best” who track down the country’s most wanted fugitives. Ortiz has a street cop’s instincts, a gift for undercover work, and a sly sense of humor that he’ll employ as he tries to find his place with Jess (series star Julian McMahon) and the tight-knit team.

Gomez’s character will be introduced in the Tuesday, March 9 episode at 10 pm ET/PT.

FBI: Most Wanted stars Julian McMahon, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Nathaniel Arcand. It is executive produced by Dick Wolf, David Hudgins, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski. It is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television in association with CBS Television Studios.

Gomez is known for his roles as Gus on The Strain and Rafi on Showtime’s SMILF. He most recently recurred in L.A.’s Finest. His film credits include Southpaw. Gomez is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, Luber Roklin Entertainment and attorney Jeff Bernstein.