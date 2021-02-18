‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Renewed For Season 2 On Netflix

Netflix has given a nod to Winx. The streamer said today that it has ordered an eight-episode second season of its month-old drama Fate: The Winx Club, starring Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alum Abigail Cowen.

The series follows the coming-of-age journey of five unlikely friends attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld. There they must learn to master their magical powers while navigating love, rivalries and the monsters that threaten their very existence. Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt and Elisha Applebaum star along with Cowen.

Netflix

Fate: The Winx Club debuted January 22 on Netflix, and Season 2 will begin production this year in Ireland. The streamer said additional casting news is TBA.

The series from Archery Pictures Production in association with Rainbow is based on Winx Club, which was created and produced in Italy by Iginio Straffi, founder and CEO of Rainbow Group. After its 2004 launch, it became one of the most successful animated series in Europe and one of the first Italian series to be sold in the U.S.

The Vampire Diaries alumus Brian Young is the showrunner on Fate: The Winx Saga and executive produces alongside Judy Counihan and Kris Thykier of Archery Pictures and Joanne Lee and Cristiana Buzzelli from Rainbow.

“The six episodes in Season 1 only scratched the surface of this incredibly rich world and the powerful fairies who inhabit it,” Young said. “As Bloom’s story continues to evolve, I can’t wait for you to learn even more about Aisha, Stella, Terra and Musa. And you never know who might show up at Alfea next term.”

Added Straffi: “Winx connects with audiences in the live-action adaptation the same way it does in animation. Over the years, we have seen Winx grow into a global phenomenon and millions of fans have faithfully followed the show.”