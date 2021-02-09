‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Signs With ICM Partners

Click to Skip Ad
EXCLUSIVE: Kelsey Asbille, who most recently recurred in the fourth installment of Noah Hawley’s award-winning anthology series Fargo as well as Paramount Network’s Yellowstone has signed with ICM for representation in all areas.

Asbille will next be seen reprising her role as Monica Dutton on Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone alongside Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, and Luke Grimes, for the fourth season on the Paramount Network. The season three finale was the most-watched scripted cable telecast of the year to date and was rated summer 2020’s biggest cable series. Sheridan wrote the role for Asbille after directing her in her scene-stealing role in the critically acclaimed Wind River opposite Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen.

She received the “Rising Star Award” at the 2019 Napa Valley Film Festival and on the fashion side, has been featured in the star-studded Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2020 and 2019 campaigns, as well as Oliver Peoples 2020 campaign. The Columbia University student is currently studying Human Rights.

Asbille continues to be represented by Management 360 and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.

