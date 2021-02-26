‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’: Richard Kind & Maria Bamford To Recur In Season 2 of Freeform Series; Premiere Date Set

Richard Kind (The Big Knife, Inside Out) and Maria Bamford (Lady Dynamite, Big Mouth) have been tapped for recurring roles on the upcoming second season of Freeform’s comedy series Everything’s Gonna Be Okay. In addition to the castings, Freeform also announced today at the TCA press tour that Season 2 will premiere Thursday, April 8 at 10 pm with two back-to-back episodes.

Created, exec produced by and starring Australian comedian Josh Thomas, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay follows Nicholas, a neurotic twenty-something-year-old who is forced to raise his two teenage half-sisters, one of whom is on the autism spectrum, after the death of their father. Kayla Cromer, Adam Faison and Maeve Press also star.

In Season 2, after their heartbreaking trip to New York, the Moss family and Nicholas’ boyfriend, Alex (Faison), are just trying their best to move forward. With everyone back home, Matilda (Cromer) is rethinking her life goals, Genevieve (Press) starts putting herself out there – even dating – and Nicholas (Thomas) is working out how to balance being a brother, parental figure, boyfriend, and cute entomologist. This season also welcomes new eccentric friends, unexpected hookups, and a lot more bugs.

Kind will play Toby, Drea’s (Lillian Carrier) slightly odd, mostly oblivious but lovable father. He’s a hopeless romantic and eternally supportive of his autistic daughter.

Bamford will portray Suze, Drea’s (Carrier) enthusiastic, emotionally vulnerable, hands-on mother. She’s completely charmed by fun-loving Nicholas and delights in sharing wine and treats with her new pal.

Produced by Breeders producer Avalon Television, the series is exec produced by Thomas, Stephanie Swedlove and Kevin Whyte, with David Martin, Jon Thoday, and Richard Allen-Turner executive producing for Avalon.

Kind’s television credits include a series regular role on HBO’s Luck as well as three seasons on Amazon’s Red Oaks. He also reprised his role as Dr. Mark Devanow in the Mad About You revival. He was most recently seen recurring on The Goldbergs. Kind is repped by Forster Entertainment and Innovative Artists.

Bamford starred in the semi-autobiographical Netflix comedy series Lady Dynamite and created and starred in the cult hit web series The Maria Bamford Show, in which she plays all the characters. Her most recent work is the Audible Original, You Are (a Comedy) Special, a semi-mock instructional book for both standup and life. Bamford is repped by Omnipop Talent Group.

Freeform also announced today that the fifth and final season of dramedy The Bold Type will premiere in spring 2021, and the second season of drama series Motherland: Fort Salem will debut in summer 2021.