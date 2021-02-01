Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Ex-Fiancee Marilyn Manson Of Grooming & Abuse

Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood has publicly accused Marilyn Manson of “horrifically abusing” her for years.

The actress named Manson, real name Brian Warner, in an Instagram post detailing the allegations. She has previously spoken about being the survivor of domestic violence but until this point had never called out her abuser. The pair were known to have had a relationship in 2007, when she was 19 and her was 38, and they were briefly engaged in 2010.

In response to Wood’s accusations, at least three other women have posted their own allegations against Manson on Instagram, one of whom has since deleted her post. Deadline has contacted Manson’s reps for comment; his team have denied similar accusations in the past.

In the post, which is in full below, Wood says Manson began grooming her as a teenager and that she was “brainwashed and manipulated into submission” by the singer. She says she wants to “expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him”.

Alongside his work as the leader singer of the band Marilyn Manson, he has also acted in numerous films including David Lynch’s Lost Highway, and the TV series Sons Of Anarchy, and Salem. He was also reportedly the inspiration for Johnny Depp’s performance as Willy Wonka in Charlie And The Chocolate Factory and is the godfather to the actor’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp.

Wood has been a prominent activist for domestic violence survivors, including penning the Phoenix Act domestic violence bill which was passed into law in California in 2019. She has said in the past she was raped on two occasions and detailed being a survivor of domestic violence, but had denied that Manson was her abuser.

Below is Wood’s Instagram post.