‘Euphoria’ Star Lukas Gage Inks With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Actor Lukas Gage has signed with ICM Partners for representation in all areas.

Gage plays Tyler on the Emmy-winning HBO drama series Euphoria. He is currently shooting a major role in Lotus, written and to be directed by Mike White for HBO.

The actor is also set to shoot a lead role in the forthcoming Peacock limited series Angelyne starring Emmy Rossum from Mr. Robot executive producer and creator Sam Esmail.

Gage also starred in one of Blumhouse’s Into The Dark films on Hulu, and he also starred opposite Tye Sheridan in the Quibi film Wireless from executive producer Steven Soderbergh. He is also a recurring on the Hulu show Love, Victor.

Previously, Gage had a recurring role in the hit Netflix series American Vandal, and he has appeared in features such as the Sundance hit Assassination Nation, directed by Sam Levinson and Paramount Pictures’ Scouts: A Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse. Gage also played a lead role in the independent feature films, Wyrm and Max Reload and the Nether Blasters.

Gage is additionally represented by Stephen Simbari at Anonymous Content and Rick Genow at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.