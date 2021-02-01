Estrella TV Boards Drama About Ricky Martin Boy-Band Menudo

EXCLUSIVE: A drama about iconic Puerto Rican boy band Menudo is heading to the U.S. via Estrella TV.

The Spanish-language broadcaster has picked up 15-part series Súbete A Mi Moto about the band that spawned Ricky Martin.

The hour-long series, which is named after one of the band’s best known songs, originally aired on Amazon in Latin America in October 2020.

It is the latest Menudo project for the small screen, coming 44 years after the band was first created. Universal Television Alternative Studio teamed up with Mario Lopez last year to develop a weekly competition format that will search for and rebuild the band.

As told by the band’s creator, the series recounts the story of international 80’s pop sensations, set against the backdrop of the band’s anthological songs, the story of the youthful phenomenon that revolutionized Latin pop music around the globe. It tells the story of Edgardo Diaz, an ambitious and shrewd businessman who created the group that would eventually lay the foundation of the boy band formula as we know it today.

It will launch on the network on Sunday February 14 at 9pm.

Produced by Somos Productions, Endemol Shine Boomdog and Piñolywood Studios, and distributed by Somos Distribution, it stars the likes of Yamil Ureña, Braulio Castro, and Rocio Verdejo.

“We are truly delighted to bring Subete a mi Moto to the U.S. Hispanic audience. Menudo was an international smash hit and the first Latin pop band to cross over to the American mainstream market,” said Ivan Stoilkovich, EVP, Television Programming, Estrella Media. “I am certain this series will appeal to nostalgic fans in the U.S. as well as transcend generations to attract new followers to Menudo’s musical legacy.”