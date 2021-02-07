Click to Skip Ad
ESPN+ Documentary Series ‘Man In The Arena: Tom Brady’ Drops First Look

Tom Brady Man In The Arena
ESPN Productions/199 Productions/Religion of Sports

ESPN+ has unveiled a first look at the forthcoming multipart series on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his 21 seasons in the National Football League.

Often called the “Greatest of All-Time,” Brady will share a personal first-hand account of his Super Bowl appearances. The series is scheduled for Fall 2021.

Told from Brady’s point-of-view, the series will mine the psychological and emotional terrain of each victory and defeat. Each episode focuses on a single Super Bowl appearance and centers not just on the pivotal moments, but everything that leads to them, illustrating the series of small steps that seem insignificant at the time, but when reflected upon, show the distance traveled.

