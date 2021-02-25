ErosSTX Strikes Output Deal With Italian Major Leone & Renews Deals In Australia, Benelux, Scandinavia & Eastern Europe

EXCLUSIVE: In a lucrative play, ErosSTX International has closed a new output pact with Italian major Leone Film Group, the distributor behind box office hits including Knives Out and 1917, marking their first output in the territory in a few years.

The company has also renewed significant multi-year output deals with Roadshow Films in Australia and New Zealand, The Searchers in Belgium and the Netherlands, SF Studios in Scandinavia and Vertical Distribution in Eastern Europe.

The Roadshow, Searchers, SF Studios and Vertical output deals were first struck in 2015 and together with the Leone output deal, are exclusive agreements covering all STX productions and acquisitions. This is good news for the theatrical business.

The STX international pipeline includes the untitled spy thriller from Guy Ritchie starring Jason Statham, Hugh Grant, Aubrey Plaza and Josh Hartnett; Neil Burger’s The Marsh King’s Daughter set to star Daisy Ridley (pictured); Liam Neeson action-thriller Memory; the aerial war pic Devotion; and action-thriller Cop Shop, starring Gerard Butler.

“We are strategically committed to growing and supporting our robust output partnerships as we continue to expand both our production and acquisitions slate,” said STXinternational’s Laura Austin Little and John Friedberg. “Our friends at Roadshow, Searchers, SF Studios and Vertical are the most effective and successful independent distributors in their respective territories, and we are delighted to continue these longstanding partnerships. Our newest partner in Leone Film Group wonderfully complements our network of best-in-class international distributors and we welcome them to the STX family.”

“It is with great pride that we announce the partnership with STX,” commented Francesco Polimanti COO of Leone Film Group. “This deal confirms Leone’s strategy to grow and consolidate its position nationally and we couldn’t have a better partner to do so than STX. Both their product and their team set the standard of excellence in our industry, and we are incredibly excited to be representing them in Italy.”

“We are beyond delighted to extend a relationship that goes back to the very early days of STX,” stated Anca Truta, Managing Director of Vertical Distribution. “At a time when the media landscape is changing so ferociously, having the continuity of the quality STX pipeline, as well as the support of its strong leadership, means everything.”

“We are happy to continue our long-term relationship with the team at STX,” noted SF Studios’ Robert Enmark and Jenny Stjernströmer Björk. “Our collaboration has given us titles like Hustlers and Greenland and now we look forward to distributing, among others, Cop Shop to the Scandinavian audience.”

“We are excited to continue our partnership with STX,” said Joel Pearlman, CEO Roadshow Films. “We are looking forward to collaborating together on maximising their slate of films in Australia and New Zealand and moving into this next chapter of our ongoing relationship that has already yielded some fantastic results in this market.”

“Searchers is thrilled to extend its agreement with STX, which has proven to be the backbone of our slate of wide, mainstream releases,” added Olivier Van den Broeck, Managing Partner at The Searchers. “In these unprecedented times, STX’s involvement with broadly commercial productions such as Greenland, Hustlers and Countdown has shaped our business, as well as our partnership with them. We strongly feel that STX’s upcoming slate has never been stronger and more eclectic. We very much look forward to our collective successes of the Untitled Guy Ritchie Project, Devotion, Ferrari and Spencer.”