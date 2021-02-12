You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘The Little Things’ Super Bowl Weekend B.O. On Par With Liam Neeson Pics During Pandemic

Got A Tip? Tip Us

eOne Sells ‘My Little Pony’ Feature To Netflix

My Little Pony
Discovery/Hasbro

The next My Little Pony movie has just been picked up by Netflix in a global rights deal excluding China.

Paramount was set to release the movie on Sept. 24.

The pic is from eOne’s animation outfit Boulder Media,  directed andby Rob Cullen and Jose Ucha, with co-director Mark Fattibene. Cecil Kramer and Peter Lewis produced.

A streaming date is planned for later this year.

The last My Little Pony: The Movie in 2017, released via 2017, earned $21.9M domestic and $60.3M WW.

The My Little Pony toy franchise was first launched in 1981, with the brand reportedly grossing over $1 billion annually in retail sails by 2014. 

Variety first had the news about My Little Pony. 

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad