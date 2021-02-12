eOne Sells ‘My Little Pony’ Feature To Netflix

The next My Little Pony movie has just been picked up by Netflix in a global rights deal excluding China.

Paramount was set to release the movie on Sept. 24.

The pic is from eOne’s animation outfit Boulder Media, directed andby Rob Cullen and Jose Ucha, with co-director Mark Fattibene. Cecil Kramer and Peter Lewis produced.

A streaming date is planned for later this year.

The last My Little Pony: The Movie in 2017, released via 2017, earned $21.9M domestic and $60.3M WW.

The My Little Pony toy franchise was first launched in 1981, with the brand reportedly grossing over $1 billion annually in retail sails by 2014.

Variety first had the news about My Little Pony.