‘Peppa Pig’ Studio eOne Greenlights Pre-School Series ‘Kiya’; Disney+ Picks Up Show Globally

EntertainmentOne, the Hasbro-owned studio behind Peppa Pig, has greenlit a new pre-school series superhero series. Kiya will launch in 2023 across linear and streaming platforms including Disney Jr., Disney + globally, and France Télévisions.

The 52-part series originates from South Africa and tells the story of Kiya, a seven-year-old African girl, whose passions in life are dancing and martial arts. When Kiya and her two best friends put their magical crystal headbands on, they become superheroes, ready to defend their community against villains. Kiya’s world features a diverse cast of characters inspired by the landscape, natural beauty, and culture of Southern Africa.

Produced by eOne, Triggerfish and Frog Box, in partnership with Disney Junior and France Télévisions, the series is based on an original concept from South Africa’s Triggerfish that was later developed for television by Frog Box and eOne.

The characters for Kiya were created by Kelly Dillon and Marc Dey, then developed for television by Robert Vargas.