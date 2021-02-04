Entertainment Industry Union Leaders To Discuss Their Legislative Diversity Agenda

An all-star lineup of entertainment industry union leaders will discuss their diversity, equity and inclusion policy agenda next week during a press conference hosted by the AFL-CIO’s Department of Professional Employees.

The policy agenda focuses on legislative action that furthers the work the unions and guilds already are doing to improve diversity, expand career opportunities for underrepresented people and encourage employers to pursue more diverse recruitment, hiring and promotion practices.

Department For Professional Employees Calls On Federal Government To Protect Entertainment Industry Workers

Those scheduled to take part in the February 11 event include:

• David White, national executive director of SAG-AFTRA

• Russell Hollander, national executive director of the DGA

• Matthew Loeb, international president of IATSE

• Kate Shindle, president of Actors’ Equity

• Lowell Peterson, executive director of the WGA East

• Raymond Menard, president of the American Guild of Musical Artists

• Laura Penn, executive director of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC)

• Alfonso Pollard, legislative-political director and director of diversity for the American Federation of Musicians

• Carson Grant, VP of the Guild of Italian American Actors

• Lisa Blake, VP Diversity at the Office and Professional Employees International Union.

DPE president Jennifer Dorning will moderate, and SDC board member Lisa Portes will present an overview of the policy agenda. The DPE is a coalition of 24 unions representing more than 4 million union members in over 300 occupations.