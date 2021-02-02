Endeavor Content Recruits Eric Pertilla As VP Of TV Development And Production, Announces Several Promotions & Hires Across TV Division

Eric Pertilla will join Endeavor Content as its new Vice President, Television Development and Production.

The industry vet and former Mosaic and Paradigm agent joins Endeavor form CBS All Access, where he served as Director, Original Content for two years and oversaw the development of series including The Twilight Zone, Star Trek: Discovery, The Good Fight, and Texas 6.

“Eric’s background working as both a network executive and directly with talent uniquely suit him to our team in the ever-evolving television landscape,” Said Joe Hipps, EVP, Television Development and Production. “His exceptional taste and fierce work ethic will ensure that our television business continues to be ahead of the curve as we continue producing programming for discerning viewers across the world.”

In addition to bringing Pertilla on board, Endeavor Content has announced promotions and new hires across its television division. Todd Sharp will now be EVP, Physical Production and Current Programming; Patrick McDonald will now be SVP, TV Development and Production; Noah Greenshner, SVP, TV Development and Production; Arvand Khosravi, SVP, TV, Advisory; Kelly Miller, SVP, International Strategy; Danielle Gerber, VP, Physical Production; Jamie Adler, Director, Current Programming, and Shelby White and Caroline Vanstrom become Managers, Television Production and Development.

“With the addition of Eric and the well-deserved promotions, this rounds out a stellar team in our television group as we continue to push to enable artists and create content consumed by audiences around the world. Each of these individuals has proven themselves to be an exceptional creative executive,” said Endeavor co-presidents Graham Taylor and Chris Rice.