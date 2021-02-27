‘The Bachelor: After The Final Rose’: Emmanuel Acho To Fill In For Chris Harrison As Host

Former NFL linebacker and Fox Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho will host The Bachelor: After the Final Rose, filling the vacant spot left by former The Bachelor host Chris Harrison.

Acho will fill in for Harrison, who stepped aside form hosting duties the show following his divisive comments in an interview with contestant Rachel Lindsay. In the Extra interview, Harrison defended Rachael Kirkconnell who came under after photos of her attending an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity party in 2018 resurfaced on the internet.

Set to air Monday, Mar. 15 at 10 p.m., The BachelorL After the Final Rose will see Acho sit down with Bachelor Matt James to discuss the season, his final decision and where is now. The post-show conversation will also touch on the current events surrounding the franchise. Acho will also speak to the final three contestants, Kirkconnel, Bri Springs and Michelle Young.

“It’s both an honor and privilege to be hosting ‘After the Final Rose.’ This is an incredibly pivotal episode on one of the most storied shows in television history,” said Acho.