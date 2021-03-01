Emma Corrin Thanks Princess Diana For “Teaching Me Compassion” In Golden Globe Win For Best Actress, TV Drama Series ‘The Crown’

UPDATED with acceptance speech: Emma Corrin thanked Princess Diana for “teaching me compassion” as she accepted the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV drama for her star turn in the fourth season of Left Bank Pictures/Netflix series The Crown.

An emotional Corrin — “Incredible!, “Whaat?” — also thanked “everyone for believing in me” including “my Prince Charming Josh,” referring to Josh O’Connor” as Prince Charles, who, as it happens, took home the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama.

The British actress, 25, was a favored as the People’s Princess in a crowded field that included co-star Oliva Colman as Queen Elizabeth II (last year’s winner) as well as Jodie Comer for Killing Eve, Laura Linney for Ozark and Sarah Paulson for Ratched.

The Crown will return for Seasons Five and Six with a new cast and Elizabeth Debicki picking up as Lady Di. In a resurgence of interest in the princess, who died in 1997 after an infamous car crash in a tunnel in Paris, Kristen Stewart with play Diana in Pablo Larrain’s new film, Spencer.

Other nods for the series included best supporting actress nominations for both Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

As the series has moved into the modern age, revisiting Charles and Diana’s complex and controversial relationship — with so many people who lived it and remember it and reams of footage and newsprint — was a dramatic challenge, and not controversy free. The story has added poignancy as Diana’s son, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle make a new life and a stream of headlines in California.

Corrin, who will star opposite Harry Styles (Dunkirk) in the Amazon Studios’ romantic drama My Policeman, made her film debut last spring in historical drama Misbehaviour, which followed a group of women seeking to disrupt the 1970 Miss World beauty competition in London. Her television roles include recurring appearances as Esme in the 10-part Warner Brothers/Epix series Pennyworth.