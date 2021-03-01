‘The Crown’s Emma Corrin Is “Incredibly Moved” That Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex Watched Her Play His Mother

Emma Corrin is “incredibly grateful and Incredibly moved” by Prince Harry’s support for her portrayal of his mother Princess Diana in The Crown.

Speaking in the virtual press room after she won a Golden Globe Sunday night for her performance in the Netflix series The Crown, Corrin said she had seen an interview Harry, Duke of Sussex had given to James Cordon, in which the Duke said he’d been watching her in the show.

Asked how she felt knowing he’d seen her portrayal, Corrin said, “It’s difficult because with The Crown, Peter [Morgan]’s version of The Crown, it is so fictional, and it feels so removed from the actual Royal family. So, on one level, I feel like it is so distant and feels so separate but on the other hand, obviously, the characters are based on real people and I would say there’s a responsibility to acknowledge them in some way.”

“Certainly the way that he spoke about it, and the fact that he’s watched it and the fact that obviously I played his mother, and that would be such a sensitive thing, I was very moved by the fact that he acknowledged it.”

Corrin said she was ready to hand over the reins to Elizabeth Debicki who will play Diana in The Crown‘s next season. “I feel like I took her on such a journey taking her from [ages] 16 -28,” she said. “I felt like I’d been with her on such an arc it was time to move on, and I’m so excited to see Elizabeth next season.”

She was also thrilled to see her co-star Josh O’Connor win for his portrayal of Prince Charles. “I Facetimed Josh just now and it was amazing,” she said. “I cried when he won.”

In addition, Gillian Anderson scooped up the Globe for her supporting role as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher—making The Crown a true favorite of the night. Addressing the talk about the Duke having watched the show, Anderson said in the virtual pressroom: “I would say Harry is pretty well qualified to tell fact from fiction.”