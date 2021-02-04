‘Emily In Paris’ Writer Deborah Copaken Rages At ‘I May Destroy You’s Golden Globes Snub

Deborah Copaken, a writer on Netflix’s hit series Emily In Paris, has said the success of her show in the Golden Globe nominations was blemished by the fact that I May Destroy You was overlooked.

Emily In Paris was one of the surprise packages of Wednesday’s Globes after the show was nominated for best TV series, musical or comedy. Leading lady, Lily Collins, is also up for best actress in a television musical or comedy.

By contrast, Michaela Coel’s blisteringly authentic BBC/HBO limited-series, I May Destroy You, was a shock omission, despite winning near-universal critical acclaim for its portrayal of a woman piecing together the events of a night in which she was sexually assaulted.

After reading about the snub in Deadline, Copaken tweeted that it was “just wrong.” She later expanded on her comments in an op-ed for The Guardian, in which she explained that it speaks to something rotten in the industry.

Dear @MichaelaCoel: I was a writer on Emily in Paris, but your show was my favorite show since the dawn of TV, & this is just wrong. I loved I MAY DESTROY YOU, and I thank you, personally, for giving us your heart, your mind, your resilience, & your humor. https://t.co/5KcTVdkZLQ — Deborah Copaken (@dcopaken) February 3, 2021

“Am I excited that Emily in Paris was nominated? Yes. Of course. I’ve never been remotely close to seeing a Golden Globe statue up close, let alone being nominated for one,” Copaken wrote.

“But that excitement is now unfortunately tempered by my rage over Coel’s snub. That I May Destroy You did not get one Golden Globe nod is not only wrong, it’s what is wrong with everything.”

She added: “We need art that reflects all of our colors, not just some. But we also need to give awards to shows (and music and films and plays and musicals) that deserve them, no matter the color of the skin of their creators.

“Is Hamilton great because Lin-Manuel Miranda is Puerto Rican? No. It’s great because it bangs. By that same token, how anyone can watch I May Destroy You and not call it a brilliant work of art or Michaela Coel a genius is beyond my capacity to understand how these decisions are made.”

Copaken added that I May Destroy You is her favorite show ever. “It takes the complicated issue of a rape – I’m a sexual assault survivor myself – and infuses it with heart, humor, pathos and a story constructed so well, I had to watch it twice, just to understand how Coel did it.”