Elisabeth Moss Boards Barry Levinson’s Making Of ‘The Godfather’ Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Emmy and two-time Golden Globe winner Elisabeth Moss has joined the cast of Barry Levinson’s film about the making of The Godfather. Moss will play Eleanor Coppola, Francis Ford Coppola’s wife.

As previously reported, the film is based on a blacklist screenplay by Andrew Farotte that’s been re-developed with Levinson, who will direct and produce. Moss joins previously announced actors Oscar Isaac (Francis Ford Coppola) and Jake Gyllenhaal (Robert Evans). Despite the chaotic, Shakespearean behind-the-scenes drama, The Godfather went on to become a huge box office success for Paramount and is widely considered one of the best movies of all time.

Moss most recently starred in the critically acclaimed films The Invisible Man and Shirley, and she is currently in production on Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale, where she will also be making her directorial debut.

“I’ve wanted to work with her for a long time,” said Levinson. “I couldn’t be more excited about her joining the film. Every performance of Elisabeth’s is nothing short of exceptional.”

Moss’ upcoming projects include Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins. In addition to her acting, her production company is in development on a number of projects including Shining Girls, a metaphysical thriller series at Apple TV+; Black Match, an anthology series, and Candy, a true crime drama series, both at Hulu. She also has two films at Blumhouse, one based on ex-congresswoman Katie Hill’s memoir She Will Rise; and the second Mrs. March, a psychological thriller.

Echo Lake Entertainment’s Mike Marcus, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding are producing, along with Kevin Turen, Jon Levin and Baltimore Pictures’ Jason Sosnoff.

Endeavor Content is currently shopping worldwide sales.

Moss is repped by Ribisi Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.