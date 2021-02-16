Elijah Wood Signs With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: ICM Partners has signed Elijah Wood for representation.

Wood was most recently seen starring in comedy-horror film Come To Daddy, which debuted at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. He previously starred in Macon Blair’s I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore for Netflix opposite Melanie Lynskey, which won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

Wood is known for his role as Frodo Baggins in the critically acclaimed trilogy of films based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings. Directed by Peter Jackson, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers and Return of the King broke box office records with Return of the King winning the Academy Award for Best Picture as well as 11 additional Academy Awards.

In 2010, Wood, founded his production company SpectreVision, and together with partners Daniel Noah and Lisa Whalen they have carved out a stronghold in the genre film space. In 2017, they premiered the film Bitch at the Sundance Film Festival. SpectreVision also produced the critically acclaimed films Mandy, A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night, The Boy, The Greasy Strangler, Color Out of Space and Daniel Isn’t Real, directed by Adam Egypt Mortimer. Most recently, they produced Mortimer’s follow up feature Archenemy, starring Joe Manganiello. On the television side, SpectreVision has a first look deal with Legendary.

With a career spanning over 30 years, Wood has appeared in such notable films as Green Street Hooligans, Sin City, Celeste and Jesse Forever, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Happy Feet to name a few. His television credits include BBC America’s Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, based on the 1987 Douglas Adams book series, FXX’s comedy Wilfred and Over the Garden Wall.

He continues to be repped by JoAnne Colonna at Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorney Neil Meyer.