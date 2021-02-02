Edwin Hodge Joins CBS Drama Pilot ‘Good Sam’

Edwin Hodge (Mayans M.C., For All Mankind) is set as a lead opposite Sophia Bush in Good Sam, CBS’ family medical drama pilot from Katie Wech, Jennie Snyder Urman and her Sutton St. Productions, and CBS Studios.

Written by Wech and directed by Tamra Davis, Good Sam centers on Sam (Bush), a talented yet stifled heart surgeon who embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss falls into a coma. When he awakens and wants to resume surgery, however, it falls to her to supervise this overbearing blowhard who never acknowledged her talents — and also happens to be her father.

Hodge will play Malcolm A. Kingsley. Malcolm’s family is the hospital’s wealthiest donor. But despite this, Malcolm works for a living as an administrative executive at the hospital, where he and Sam (Bush) bond over the struggle to step out of their fathers’ shadows.

Cast also includes Jason Isaacs, Skye P. Marshall and Michael Stahl-David.

Wech executive produces with Urman and Joanna Klein via Sutton St. Productions and Davis.

Hodge will next be seen in the Skydance/Paramount/Amazon feature The Tomorrow War, opposite Chris Pratt, and the National Geographic anthology series Genius: Aretha opposite Cynthia Erivo. He recently appeared in FX’s Mayans M.C. and Apple’s For All Mankind. Hodge previously was a series regular on History Channel’s Six. He’s repped by Paradigm, The Priluck Company and Ziffren, Brittenham.