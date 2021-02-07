‘Earwig And The Witch’ Hits Theaters, ‘Supernova’ Stays Afloat – Specialty Box Office

Studio Ghibli released Earwig and the Witch on February 3 in 430 theaters and dropped the animated feature from the legendary studio on HBO Max on February 5. The Goro Miyazaki-directed film with the voice talents of Richard E. Grant, Kacey Musgraves, and Dan Stevens earned an estimated $99,941 on its opening weekend to bring its cume to $132,768

Also in its first week out is the RLJE Films horror The Reckoning which earned an estimated $72K while Vertical Entertainment’s Son of the South took in $35K on its opening weekend.

In the day and date space IFC Films’ Little Fish grossed an estimated $28K in its theatrical debut while 101 Studios’ Dara of Jasenovac earned an estimated $18K in its first weekend out in theaters. Meanwhile, Magnolia’s Two of Us and A Glitch in the Matrix both earned an estimated $3K in its limited theatrical release.

In its second weekend out, Bleecker Street’s awards season hopeful Supernova played in 328 theaters earning an estimated $62,743 bringing its cume to $185,538.

NEW RELEASES

Dara of Jasenovac (101 Studios) [12 Theaters] Weekend $18,000; Average $1,500

Earwig and the Witch (Studio Ghibli) Week 1 [430 Theaters] Weekend $99,941; Average $232; Cume $132,768

A Glitch in the Matrix (Magnolia) Week 1 [28 Theaters] Weekend $3,000; Average $107

Little Fish (IFC Films) Week 1 [43 Theaters] Weekend $28,000; Average $651

The Reckoning (RLJE Films) Week 1 [175 Theaters] Weekend $72,000; Average $409

Son of the South(Vertical Entertainment) Week 1 [139 Theaters] Weekend $35,000, Average $354

Two Of Us (Magnolia) [28 Theaters] Weekend $3,000; Average $33

SECOND WEEKEND

Supernova (Bleecker Street) Week 2 [328 Theaters] Weekend $62,743; Average $191; Cume $185,538

THIRD WEEKEND + HOLDOVERS



Come Play (Focus Features) – Week 15 [166 Theaters]; Weekend $80,000; Average $481; Cume $10,159,000

Fatale (Lionsgate) – Week 8 [864 theaters]; Weekend $180,000; Average $208; Cume $5,836,000

Half Brothers (Focus Features) – Week 10 [75 Theaters]; Weekend $17,990; Average $240; Cume $2,218,000

Our Friend (Gravitas Ventures) Week 3 [627 Theaters]; Weekend $95,000; Average $152; Cume $588,251

Pinocchio (Roadside Attractions) – Week 7 [292 Screens]; Weekend $48,650; Average $166; Cume $1,704,755

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features) – Week 7 [923 Theaters]; Weekend $220,000; Average $238; Cume $4,700,000

The War With Grandpa (101 Studios) – Week 18 [530 Theaters] Weekend $155,000; Average $293; Cume $19,812,000